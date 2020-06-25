Man arrested on drug charges in Houghton County

Deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who was found slumped over in his vehicle Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Houghton County Sheriff's office, deputies identified that the man had allegedly passed out after using narcotics intravenously. He was parked in front of the the Sheriff's Office and had a needle in his lap. He recovered without needing medical attention, according to the press release, and had been waiting for his girlfriend who was meeting with her probation officer.

He was placed in custody for a bond violation from a previous case. The girlfriend was also lodged at the Houghton County Jail for a probation violation.

No further details have been released at this time.

TV6 & FoxUP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

