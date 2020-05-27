Man arrested on domestic assault charges in Ishpeming

A man has been arrested on charges relating to an incident at the Canda Manner Apartments in the City of Ishpeming.

37-year-old Jamie Lee Vance is being charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st degree, Aggravated Domestic Assault and Great Bodily Harm less than Murder (Assault by Strangulation).

Jamie was arrested and lodged at the Marquette County Jail on Monday and arraigned on these charges on Tuesday. Mr. Vance was also lodged on the charge of Possession of Meth from an unrelated incident.

