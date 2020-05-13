Man arrested after police pursuit through counties in eastern UP, downstate

The Mackinac County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic violence incident Tuesday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, around 8:20 p.m. May 12, it was reported a male suspect had fled the scene of a domestic violence incident and had taken a child with him.

Deputies were able to locate the suspected vehicle heading east on US-2 near Hog Island Road. They tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect wouldn't pull over, which lead to a chase. Deputies said the pursuit reached speeds of at least 70 miles per hour.

As the pursuit reached the St. Ignace area, deputies were assisted by the Michigan State Police, St. Ignace Police Department, Sault Tribal Police Department, Mackinac City Police Department, and the Emmet County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect entered the I-75 southbound ramp, heading toward the Mackinac Bridge. Police deployed spiked stop strips on the ramp, deflating both passenger tires, but the suspect continued to drive onto the bridge, breaking through a toll gate in the process.

While driving on the Mackinac Bridge, the suspect also hit several construction pylons.

Deputies said the suspect exited onto M-31 after crossing the bridge, where officers attempted to box the vehicle in to prevent it from hitting oncoming traffic. While doing so, the suspect hit a patrol car, causing damage to the car.

An attempt to box the vehicle in was done a second time, and deputies said the driver attempted to maneuver out of it and lost control. This caused the suspect's vehicle to go off the road and into the ditch, where it hit an embankment, and rolled over onto the roof.

Police were then able to safely rescue the child from the vehicle. The child had minor injuries, and was transported to the hospital by EMS for treatment.

The suspect would not exit the vehicle on officer's orders, but officers were able to take him into custody after using a taser.

Deputies say the suspect was treated on scene by EMS, and was later evaluated at the hospital.

The suspect was lodged at the Mackinac County Jail on multiple charges. Specific charges have not yet been released.

Deputies believe the suspect was under the influence of drugs.

No names or other information is being released at this time.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as more information is made available.