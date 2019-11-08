Man enters plea in K.I. standoff case

UPDATE: October 7, 1:46 p.m.

Kevin Kelly entered a plea of no contest on Tuesday for discharging a firearm. The other charges, assault with intent to murder and felony firearms, were dropped.

His sentencing is scheduled for December 11 in Marquette County Circuit Court.

----------

Kevin Thomas Kelly was arraigned in Marquette County District Court on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at police officers during a standoff at K.I. Sawyer that occurred last month.

He is being charged with assault with intent to murder, discharging a weapon at a building, and two counts possession of felony firearms.

These charges stem from an October 13 incident where, according to Michigan State Police, Kelly brandished a gun at officers from the Forsyth Township Police Department and the Marquette County Sheriff's Department.

The officers were originally at the residence for a well-being check.

MSP troopers gave several verbal commands to put down the weapon.

He refused and fired several additional rounds inside and outside in the direction of the police, eventually coming out of the home with a long gun.

A Michigan State Police officer struck him as he was attempting to point the weapon at police.

Kelly has a motion hearing scheduled for November 14 at 3:00 p.m.