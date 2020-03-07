Malfunction sends red wine flowing through faucets in small Italian town

(CNN) - No one likes plumbing issues, but perhaps this is one many people might not mind.

A malfunction at a winery in the northern Italian town of Castelvetro sent a thousand liters of ready-to-be-bottled wine through the water pipes of about 20 homes. (Source: GIORGIA MEZZACQUI)

The wine flowed from faucets and shower heads for a few hours Wednesday.

Local government officials said there was no health risk to residents.

The town's deputy mayor admitted the glitch was a moment of levity for Italians dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

The health crisis has hit residents of northern Italy especially hard.

