Making face masks for front-line healthcare workers

Personal protective equipment, or PPE, is very limited right now around the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Upper Michigan residents are coming together to support their local medical centers. Home-made masks may soon be worn by medical workers on the front-lines in Iron County.

"Currently Iron County does not have a COVID-19 case, but Iron County Medical Care Facility is preparing,” said the Assistant Administrator/Corporate Compliance Officer at the, Iron County Medical Care Facility, Deb Han.

There is also help from a local steel business.

"I think it's a great thing. It's times like these that really bring people together,” said the owner of Crystal Steel House, Randy Peterson.

Peterson, had the left over scrap metal from previous projects and decided to help out. He has been making an essential part of the mask, the nose piece.

"This is my home, so I felt like I had an obligation to give back to my community,” he said.

So far, over 800 nose pieces have been made.

"They go quick, once you get your sheer size of width,” said Peterson.

The nose pieces, get attached to masks that residents have been making in Iron and Dickinson County. The helpers stay in contact, through a Facebook group called Masks for Iron/Dickinson County.

Iron County Medical Care Facility says they could not be more grateful for everyone's efforts.

"We're very appreciative, of the help that our community partners have given us," said Han.

Masks and nose pieces will continue to be made throughout the upcoming days.

"We'll make thousands of them, if it need be I mean. This is something that's going to go a long way I hope,” said Peterson.

Learn more on the for Iron County Medical Care Facility website.

