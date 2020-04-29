Mackinac County sheriff to not seek re-election

Mackinac County will have a new sheriff after this year.

On his Facebook page, Mackinac County Sheriff Scott Strait announced he will not seek re-election this year, and will let his term expire on December 31, 2020.

Sheriff Strait began working for the sheriff's office on April 28, 1968, as a deputy. He has since served 16 years, four terms, as the sheriff.

"34 years seems like a blink of an eye," the sheriff said in the Facebook post. "I am honored to have been able to serve you for more than 3 decades including 16 years as your Sheriff...Thank you for allowing me the honor and privilege of serving you, the citizens of Mackinac County."

Follow the rest of his journey this year on his Facebook page.

