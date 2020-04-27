Mackinac Bridge reporting 35 percent of normal April traffic

The Mackinac Bridge continues to report a significant drop in traffic since Michigan's stay-at-home order began March 24.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says it is only seeing about 35 percent of its normal April traffic count. The stay-at-home order is in effect until May 15 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The MBA says revenue loss is a harder number to pin down right now since all forms of traffic are not dropping equally. Trucking is continuing more steadily than passenger vehicle traffic. The MBA will know more about lost revenues after its upcoming auditing process.

Tower painting contractor Seaway Painting plans to resume work on the south tower of the bridge on May 11.

There are no updates about plans for the Labor Day Bridge Walk, the MBA says.