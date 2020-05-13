Mackinac Bridge Authority to discuss 2020 Annual Bridge Walk Wednesday

The Mackinac Bridge Authority will be meeting Wednesday to discuss the future of the 2020 Annual Bridge Walk.

The event could join hundreds of others across the state that haven been canceled out of public safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every Labor Day, hundreds of people gather to walk across the Mackinac Bridge. An estimated 30,000 people participated in 2019.

The meeting will be available for public viewing and commenting on YouTube and through Livestream. The meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. ET.