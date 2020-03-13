Mackinac Bridge Authority temporarily suspends Driver Assistance Program

In accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) will indefinitely suspend its driver assistance program effective Friday.

The state is taking proactive steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan. The authority appreciates the public's understanding and cooperation in reducing the risk coronavirus to Michigan residents.

For current and up-to-date information regarding the Coronavirus, visit

Michigan.gov/Coronavirus

or CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

Drivers who have used the driver assistance program, which provides an MBA employee to drive vehicles across the bridge for customers who are uncomfortable doing so themselves, are encouraged to make other arrangements before arriving at the bridge. Announcement of the program's suspension was posted on the authority's website www.MackinacBridge.org and on its Twitter feed, @MackinacBridge, Thursday night.

About eight to 10 customers use the service per day on average, with a few more on days with windy or inclement weather."We apologize for the short notice and inconvenience this causes for some of our customers," said MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack. "However, we feel this is a necessary step to help protect our employees and help slow the spread of this illness."

The MBA will reevaluate the driver assistance program as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses.

Information about current weather conditions, including web cam views of the bridge, are always available at www.MackinacBridge.org.

For continuing coronavirus coverage, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.