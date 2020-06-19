Mackinac Bridge Authority resumes cash payments, anticipates shorter lines

The Mackinac Bridge Authority anticipates lines will not be as bad at the bridge this weekend as it resumes cash payment options.

The authority previously suspended cash payments as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Touch free credit cards and phone payment options are still available. Motorists wishing to pay via cash can look for 'cash only' signage posted in corresponding toll lanes.

The authority says hour-long waits were reported at the crossing last Sunday, June 14 in the afternoon. The Mackinac Bridge Authority says the worst times are Friday afternoons, if traveling northbound, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m..

Delays can also be expected for southbound traffic on Sunday's from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m..

