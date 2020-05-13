Mackinac Bridge Authority Board votes to suspend the 2020 Labor Day Bridge Walk

The Mackinac Bridge Authority Board today, voting unanimously to suspend the 2020 Labor Day Bridge Walk due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The decision comes after a recommendation from MBA Staff to cancel the event. In a presentation, staff cited Governor Whitmer’s Michigan Safe Start Plan. Under the plan, the event could not go on without being in phase six, which allows gatherings of all sizes.

The event also faced financial concerns, with the MBA reporting 35 percent of normal bridge traffic and tolls paid in April.

“While it’s not desirable, I certainly don’t relish the chance to vote to cancel one of the events that has been going on for decades. But at the same time, from a financial and safety perspective, I think it makes all the sense in the world,” said Kirk T. Steudle, Member of the Mackinac Bridge Authority Board.

Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk has taken place each year on Labor Day since 1958. This decision only impacts the 2020 walk, and does not affect the event in following years.