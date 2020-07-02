Mackinac Bridge prepares for Independence Day traffic amid coronoavirus pandemic

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is preparing for heavy holiday traffic through Monday.

The bridge authority estimates it's seeing about 85% of last year's early July traffic.

The MBA says it is very difficult to predict the busiest traffic times this weekend, as it's been five years since Independence Day fell on a Saturday and the bridge has never dealt with pandemic conditions.

The MBA expects the busiest times to be:

Thursday, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. (Northbound)

Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Northbound & Southbound)

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. (Northbound & Southbound)

Sunday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (Northbound & Southbound)

Monday, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (Northbound & Southbound)

The MBA says it will be "all hands on deck" with all lanes open during the heavy traffic. Toll booths are accepting cash again.

There may not be MacPass purple lanes open since the MBA can process much more traffic with a collector in the booth compared to a MacPass lane. Most traffic does not have MacPass.