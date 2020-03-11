MSU suspends face-to-face instruction, makes courses virtual

Michigan State University is suspending all face-to-face teaching through April 20, 2020.

The following is the statement MSU sent out Wednesday.

On March 10, state officials announced the first confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Michigan. On March 11, MSU learned of a probable case linked to our campus, which the Ingham County Health Department is currently investigating and monitoring.

Effective at noon March 11, MSU is suspending face-to-face instruction in classroom settings and moving to virtual instruction. We are continuing to work with faculty and staff on laboratory and performance classes, and the university will provide additional guidance. This suspension of in-person classes will last until April 20.

During this time period, students doing purely remote work can return to their permanent place of residence, and we strongly encourage this because there are advantages for social distancing. But for those not able to go home, we will continue to fully support students in our residence halls and dining facilities.

There will be more communications in the coming days regarding university employees, remote and telecommuting options.

The campus will remain open during this period. However, the university is evaluating large events already scheduled. We will provide more information soon and urge everyone to consider the health implications of large gatherings and evaluate the essential nature of the events. We will not be scheduling new events with more than 100 individuals in a confined space during for this time period unless there are special circumstances.

MSU has been preparing for pivoting the campus to online learning should that decision be required. The resource to support educators in moving courses to online instruction is keepteaching.msu.edu. This website will grow over time as we discover additional needs and create content to address them.

A second website is under development for all other employees at MSU that will support business units in remote workplace policies, tips and resources. We plan to have more information to share in the coming days.

MSU previously suspended all nonessential MSU-sponsored travel to mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Italy. For those who are returning from travel in these areas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you monitor your health daily and stay home to avoid contact with others for 14 days.

Effective March 10, all university-sponsored international travel is suspended. This includes new travel as well as any currently booked trips between now and April 20. If you are currently in an international location not impacted by a CDC advisory, you are not required to return home. We plan to reevaluate these guidelines and share updates as more information becomes available.

We are also suspending non-essential domestic travel until April 20. There will be waivers available, and each situation will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by college and major administrative units.

