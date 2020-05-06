MSU offers free ongoing mental health courses

The Michigan State University Extension is still offering free mental health classes.

Every month, the extension holds an online class to teach the basics of social-emotional health and stress management.

The free courses are especially important, says MSU Extension Health Educator, Tracie Abram, to helping people stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We can help people with problem solving and stress management, just to make this stay at home order a little more tolerable and more fun. That way, you can reach out to your neighbor, so to speak, and meet new people as well,” said Abram.

To register for these courses, click here.