MSU Extensions hosts webinar discussing chronic wasting disease

The Michigan State University (MSU) Extension held an informational webinar on Wednesday addressing chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer across the state.

"CWD is not just a hunter's problem. The deer population affects everyone,” said MSU CWD Educator, Katie Ockert.

Last year, regulations were put in place in some areas of the U.P. restricting deer baiting and feeding. Ockert says precautions like this help stop the spread of CWD.

"The goal is to keep Michigan's wildlife healthy for current and future generations. CWD is absolutely going to be an issue for deer populations in the state,” Ockert said.

Also discussed were ways in which CWD affects communities, and how CWD testing can help keep communities healthy.

Ockert says testing is important since many hunters share their harvests through programs like “Hunters Against Hunger.”

"Out of an abundance of caution, the CDC has indicated that if a deer tests positive for CWD, the meat from that animal should not be eaten,” Ockert said.

Ockert adds that CWD has a lot of misconceptions and that she hopes informational sessions like this can help educate people further.

"A lot of people are not aware of CWD and how it might affect them, so our goal is to raise awareness and understanding about the disease and associated management strategies,” Ockert added.

For information on CWD in Michigan, click here.

More on the MSU Extension can be found here.

