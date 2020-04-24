MSU Extension to offer free classes to help manage stress

New online classes being offered by the Michigan State Extension will help you learn to manage your stress.

Stress Less with Mindfulness teaches participants the benefits of purposeful attention to the present moment. It is a five session course that starts April 27. A class called “Relax” provides techniques for how to manage stress using a problem solving approach. The four session course starts on May 11.

The online classes were added due to the coronavirus pandemic causing schools to end face to face learning.

“We provide these core programs, and we’ve been doing it for years. Normally, they have a fee attached to them. We can only teach online now, so we are offering these core programs for free,” said Tracie Abram, MSU Extension Educator

For more information on how to sign up, click here.

