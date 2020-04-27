MSU Extension offers introductory course for vegetable gardening

An online course offered through the Michigan State University Extension teaches participants everything they need to know to start growing vegetables at home.

Smart Gardening with Vegetables 101 is an introductory course, covering a variety of topics related to gardening. These include soil development, vegetable placement, pest management and planning.

In the past, the class has been well received by people with varying experience levels.

"We have heard positive from those that are just very beginning gardeners, all the way up to experienced gardeners, but maybe they didn't do so much vegetable gardening. So, there's something to learn and enjoy for everybody," said MSU Extension Horticulture Educator, Rebecca Krans.

The cost is $15. If you sign up after May 15, it's $30. You can find more information on the course and sign up at https://www.canr.msu.edu/home_gardening/vegetables/smart_gardening_with_vegetables_101_webinar_series.

