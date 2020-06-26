MSU Extension creates hospitality, tourism COVID-19 resource directory

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan State University Extension’s Tourism Team has created an online directory of resources for the tourism and hospitality industry.

It includes best practices for safe operation and sanitation recommendations from trusted sources including the Centers for Disease Control, the State of Michigan, local health departments, and industry and trade associations.

Additionally, you can find recordings of MSU Extension Webinars covering COVID-19’s Impact of the Tourism Industry and information on other MSU Extension programs responding to the pandemic.

“Our goal was to create a single location where the tourism and hospitality industry, retail, restaurants, lodging, outdoor recreation, you name it, could go and find the information they need to open and operate their businesses safely, for themselves, their employees, their customers, and their communities,” said MSU Extension Upper Peninsula Tourism Educator Will Cronin.

“The site is growing all the time, but if there’s information you need and can’t find I encourage you to contact us and we’ll help you find it,” Cronin added.

For more information about MSU Extension Tourism’s Novel Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic response and resource directory, visit www.canr.msu.edu/tourism/COVID-19-pandemic-and-tourism/.

More COVID-19 information can be found at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

