MSP still investigating weekend crash on M-35 in Cedar River

Michigan State Police Gladstone Post troopers continue to investigate a two-car crash that occurred directly in front of the Cedar River Plaza on Sunday.

The crash investigation caused the M-35 to be closed for some time, but the highway reopened around 8:30 p.m.

A northbound vehicle attempted a left-hand turn into the Cedar River Plaza but turned into the path of a southbound vehicle on May 24.

The driver of the northbound vehicle sustained severe, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Bay Area Medical Center in Marinette, Wisconsin, by Mid County Rescue from Stephenson. Troopers say his infant daughter was with him, but was uninjured because she was properly restrained in an infant seat.

MSP says the southbound vehicle was occupied by two men/boys. Both needed to be extricated from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to Bay Area Medical Center by Bay Area Ambulance services. The passenger sustained severe injuries to his lower extremities and was flown from the scene by Valley Med Flight.

MSP says alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation and no names or additional details have been released.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Menominee County Sheriff's Office, Mid County Rescue and Extrication, Cedarville Township Fire Department, Bay Area EMS, Rampart EMS, Valley Med Flight, the Menominee County Road Commission and the Delta County Road Commission, as well as several concerned citizens.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story if more information is made available.