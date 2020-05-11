MSP seeks public's assistance on Calumet Township break-in

Suspects as seen in surveillance video for the break-in at the Copper Country Curling Club (Photos sent via Michigan State Police)
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A local sporting venue in Houghton County was broken into in the early morning hours Friday.

According to the Michigan State Police Calumet Post, the breaking and entering happened at approximately 1 a.m. May 8 at the Copper Country Curling Club in Calumet Township.

Surveillance video shows two men/boys walk around the building before entering through a window.

The suspects left the business with items in their hands.

Troopers are asking for assistance in identifying the men/boys.

If you have information regarding the identity or incident please contact the Michigan State Police-Calumet Post at 906-337-5145.

