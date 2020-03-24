MSP seeks information on August 2019 breaking and entering case

State police are seeking information about a breaking and entering complaint in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

According to the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post, the incident happened at a seasonal cabin and shed located on Vermillion Road in Paradise on August 10, 2019, between 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The suspects entered the seasonal cabin by forcing the front door open. The suspects also entered the shed by removing an external wall to gain access.

Stolen from the cabin and shed were a chainsaw, car batteries, a toolbox, tools, flashing, and other miscellaneous items include a small change jar.

If you have any information regarding this please call the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post at 906-632-2217.