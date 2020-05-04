MSP reminds public, center turn lane is not a lane of travel

The Michigan State Police wants to remind the public, that the center turn lane, is not a lane of travel. It is against the law, to pull out and enter the center lane, and then use it to merge into the flow of traffic.

Instead a right turn, should be made as close as possible to the right-hand curb, or edge of the roadway. A left-hand turn should cross into the right lane, that is closest to the center.

"We know sometimes that with congestion of traffic, people want to get into those, but again it is very dangerous, and it's illegal. It's a civil infraction with a fine up to $120 and potentially 2 points to your driving record,” said Tpr.Geno Basanese, the community service trooper for the Iron Mountain MSP Post.

Any driver who is observed of using the center lane, to merge into traffic will receive a citation.

