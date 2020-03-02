MSHS Dance Team shines in Not Just a Halftime Show

Monday night it was the Marquette Senior High School Dance Team's time to shine with their annual Not Just a Halftime Show. The 15 student dance team featured six seniors performing in the MSHS gymnasium.

They've worked all season long towards this performance. In between their routines, local dance studios got a chance to show their skills. For the dance team, it's important to have an event like this each year to show what they've been working on.

"It's about that performance element that they don't really get from that halftime periods at basketball games, so they get to come and do this and have a real showcase, these dance team girls work super hard throughout the entire season," said MSHS Dance Team Coach, Jayme L'Huillier.

The price of admission Monday night goes to fund the team, including summer dance camp, travel costs and competitions.

