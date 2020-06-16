M&M Community Foundation grants for non-profits

The M&M Area Community Foundation has been an active member of its community since 1994.

Man biking and people walking through downtown Menominee. (WLUC photo)

“So, for the last 25 years, we’ve been providing grants and scholarships to organizations throughout Marinette and Menominee counties,” said Paula Gruszynski, Executive Director of the M&M Area Community Foundation.

Now, the organization is helping non-profits through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t want great organizations to go out of business because they didn’t have the operating support they need,” said Gruszynski.

Non-profit organizations in Marinette and Menominee can apply for a grant on the Community Foundation’s website, which began on June 15.

“Not for a thing, not for a new project or program, but just for operations – to keep their doors open,” said Gruszynski.

The initial money for the grants came from the organization’s Board of Directors.

“We have something called an ‘Impact Fund’. We activated that and seated it at $20,000 from some money that the foundation had,” said Gruszynski.

Then community members stepped in to help.

“We have been really pleased with the outpouring of support from people who have either seen a press release or seen us on Instagram or Facebook, social media,” said Gruszynski.

To apply for a grant, click here, or click here to donate to the foundation.