'MI Safe Start' plan for opening Michigan's economy

On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the 'Mi Safe Start' plan, an outline for the reengaging of Michigan's economy.

"The My Safe Start will be incremental, we'll start with work place types that pose the least amount of risk," says Whitmer. "It's really important that we get this right. So the first will be additional outdoor enterprises that we feel pose low risk. We'll also be looking at residential and commercial construction, that industry for example will be one of the first sectors to return to work. We are also carefully evaluating a number of industrial sectors for potential restart as well."

The governor also signed a new executive order, extending the life of personal protective orders. This will ensure those with orders in place currently can have peace of mind, knowing those PPOs will not lapse during the pandemic.

Also new on Monday, state officials working on the reopening of Michigan say, they've broke up the state into 8 regions. This segmenting of Michigan will help with determining 'best practices' to implement in the workplace upon return. Experts say, the region lines are drawn based on multiple factors.

"First, our natural labor sheds in the state which is how people go from home to work and then back home again," says Gerry Anderson, DTE executive and the co-chair of the state's 'recovery council'.

"And secondly, based upon the geography of healthcare in the state. That is, which hospital systems serve which regions of the state. And we then access the status of the epidemic. So its density and its trjectory. And the status of our healthcare systems, how well positioned they are, in each of the 8 regions over time," says Anderson.

Joining Governor Whitmer at the podium today, C.E.O and President of Henry Ford Health System, Wright Lassiter III. He talked about the 'occupational risks' associated with opening certain industries across Michigan and how those risks factor into which businesses can open first.

"Each of these work-types varies in their degree of risk related to COVID-19 disease. And the factors that shape workplace risk are laid out," says Lassiter. "The two key risk factor categories we've been evaluating are worker interaction ... that is how much interaction workers have with each other, with the general public and with the shared tools or workplace materials. And secondly, workplace characteristics.That is, is the work indoors? Is the work outdoors? And are there many employees? Are there few?"

