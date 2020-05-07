MDOT to lift remaining spring weight restrictions on state highways Friday

As of 6 a.m. Friday, May 8, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will lift remaining spring weight restrictions on all state trunkline highways in the entire state of Michigan. State routes typically carry M, I, or US designations.

This spring weight restriction update does not alter or affect the direction given in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Executive Order 2020-44 (COVID-19). Permits will still be required for loads exceeding the normal legal limits.

County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.

Weight restrictions on state highways are implemented during the spring frost thaw period and are now completed for the 2020 season. A typical timeframe for these restrictions is from February to May, with specific dates determined by weather and road conditions. They will be posted again when the 2021 season starts.

For weight restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960, or you can access this information on MDOT's website at www.michigan.gov/truckers, under "Restrictions." All-season routes are designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map PDF, which is available online. You also may sign up to receive e-mail alerts from MDOT.

Trucking companies located in New Jersey and Canada can obtain information by calling 517-373-6256.