MDOT releases interactive map showing Mid-Michigan road closures due to flooding

In an effort to assist the public with navigating changes and road impacts, the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) GIS unit has developed an interactive map that lists all road closures related to flooding primarily impacting Gladwin, Midland, and Saginaw counties.

This map includes closures for state trunk-lines (I, M, and US routes) and local roads, and will continue to provide updated road impacts until all flooding concerns subside.

Currently, more than 20 state trunk line and local agency bridges have been impacted by flooding and will require extensive inspections prior to reopening to the public. Many bridges have also suffered damage that will need to be repaired before reopening. MDOT will continue to monitor several high-water situations impacting roadway sand bridges across the area.

“We can’t expect to see many of these bridges reopen in the next week,” said MDOT Bay Region Engineer Robert Ranck, Jr. “However, our department is already establishing emergency contracts to begin inspections and repairs to structures as soon as water levels recede enough to allow that work. These efforts are underway, and we will continue to expedite this work safely and efficiently.”

“We appreciate the swift action of our first responders and MDOT staff who have worked to safely close impacted roads across our region,” said MDOT Bay Region Bridge Engineer Paul Schiefer. “We’re asking the public to continue to follow any safety advisories issued and respect any road barricades you may encounter. Under no circumstances should anyone drive or walk around any barricades during these flooding concerns.

MDOT is experiencing more closures as water levels continue to rise through Saginaw County and is moving additional temporary barricades from other MDOT facilities and local road commissions to help stage those closures once they are necessary.