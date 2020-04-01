MDOT, contractors preparing for spring road projects as directed

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is expecting work on major trunk lines in the state to begin soon. There are currently no projects underway in the U.P. but MDOT has received direction from the Governor that projects on major state highways can begin when ready. Contractors are communicating with m-dot so ensure worker safety as projects begin.

"The guidance that we have from the Governor's office is that contractors are going to proceed with state trunk line projects, that's on the US, M and I routes, around the state whenever they feel their workers can do their work safely," said MDOT Spokesperson, Dan Weingarten.

Weingarten also said the situation is fluid and could change at any time. Contractors who are unable to continue due to supply shortages or other delays related to the COVID-19 outbreak would not face fines from MDOT.

