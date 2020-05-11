MDOT invites public to comment on 2021 US-41 project in Houghton

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to comment on the 2021-2022 US-41 (Townsend Drive and College Avenue) reconstruction project in Houghton.

A planned public meeting was canceled in accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In its place, MDOT is conducting virtual public outreach. Interested persons can view a project video online or visit the project web page for information.

Stakeholders and community members can then comment on the proposed improvements and the traffic maintenance plan. Comments will be accepted through June 5, 2020.

Beginning in spring 2021, MDOT will reconstruct 1.1 miles of US-41 from McInnes Drive to Isle Royale Street.

The work will include converting the four-lane boulevard section to two lanes with designated turn lanes at major intersections, widening College Avenue to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements.

One-way detours are planned during each summer for this reconstruction project. Long-term benefits include improvements to vehicle and pedestrian safety and operations.

The total project investment is estimated at $9 million.

Work is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

View the video on MDOT’s YouTube channel or visit the project web page for information and feedback opportunities.

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers available upon request. Please call 517-335-4381 for information.

