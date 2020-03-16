MDOT US-41 project meeting in Houghton canceled

In accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be canceling the public meeting on the 2021 US-41 project scheduled in Houghton on March 24.

The meeting may be rescheduled later, or information and opportunity for public input may be provided through other means.

Beginning in spring 2021, MDOT will reconstruct 1.1 miles of US-41 from McInnes Drive to Isle Royale Street. The work will include converting the four-lane boulevard section to two lanes with designated turn lanes at major intersections, widening College Avenue to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements.

One-way detours are planned during each summer for this reconstruction project. Long-term benefits include improvements to vehicle and pedestrian safety and operations.

The total project budget is estimated at $9 million. Work is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

The state is taking proactive steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in reducing the coronavirus risk to Michigan residents.

For current and up-to-date information regarding the Coronavirus, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus or CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

