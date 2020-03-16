MDOT to ease weight restrictions for trucks carrying relief

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced some exemptions for the seasonal weight restrictions on Michigan roads. Trucks carrying relief supplies for pertaining to the coronavirus outbreak are exempt from the restrictions.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Department is helping the Marquette County Road Commission enforce weight restrictions. Trucks not carrying supplies still must adhere to the weight restrictions.

"Starting last Friday the weight restrictions started and our officers have been out there stopping vehicles, at first it's an educational thing, the main thing is the safety of the employees and then the safety of the roads." said Marquette County Sheriff, Greg Zyburt.

Statewide some retailers have seen some shortages of certain products. Easing the weight restriction is designed to help alleviate some of that.

