MDOC addresses concerns regarding parolee testing, county jail inmates

Last week, the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) began testing inmates for COVID-19, to include those about to be released on parole.

According to MDOC Spokesman, Chris Gautz, around 200 inmates are released per week.

"From now on, anyone who is paroling from the MDOC will have received a test prior to them being paroled,” Gautz said.

Many have voiced concern over prisoners who were released prior to the mandatory testing.

"I mean, there could be over 1,000 inmates that were released from prison in Michigan over the last six weeks that could be bringing this stuff back to their communities,” said Schoolcraft County Undersheriff, Charlie Willour.

However, Gautz says prior to testing, paroled inmates were screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

"They would do their regular health care screening and check with them and take their temperature and if at any point the nurse or the health care staff felt as though the prisoner may potentially need to be tested for COVID-19, they would be,” said Gautz.

Another concern, Willour says, is the added stress put on county jails by not being able to release inmates to prison facilities due to Gov. Whitmer's executive order.

"A lot of these jails are at or near capacity, full, right now anyway, so I think that's an issue too that needs to be looked at,” Willour added,

Gautz adds that there are measures being taken to allow some county jails to transfer inmates to state prisons.

"Our county jail inspection team has been out around the state in the last week or so, meeting with county jails, inspecting them, and going through their processes. In some cases, some of those [restrictions] are going to be lifted and those counties will be able to send individuals to us in the next week or so,” Gautz said.

