MDHHS invites public comment on Title V Block Grant application

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) invites the public to comment on the Title V Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Services Block Grant application.

Title V of the Social Security Act of 1935, as amended, provides funding to states to improve the health of mothers, infants and children, including children with special health care needs. Michigan’s Title V application is for services from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021 and includes a report on activities and services provided in fiscal year (FY) 2019.

Per federal requirements, a five-year needs assessment was completed in 2020. Based on the assessment, state priority needs for Title V were established.

State action plans were created to address the following areas for FY 2021-2025 to improve the health of the MCH population in Michigan:

- Low-risk Cesarean Delivery

- Breastfeeding

- Infant Safe Sleep

- Bullying

- Transition for Youth with Special Health Care Needs to Adult Health Care

- Preventive Dental Visits for Women and Children

- Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention

- Immunizations for Children and Adolescents

- Medical Care and Treatment for Children with Special Health Care Needs

- Intended Pregnancy

- Developmental, Behavioral and Mental Health Services

These MCH priorities address needs across five federally identified population domains: women/maternal health, perinatal/infant health, child health, adolescent health, and children with special health care needs.

The Title V draft application and annual report are available online. MDHHS welcomes comments on the application by 5 p.m. on June 26. Comments can be submitted to MDHHS-MCHBlockGrant@michigan.gov.