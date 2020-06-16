MDHHS expands protections for nursing homes; allows for limited outdoor visitation

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is taking steps to help protect nursing home residents while also allowing visitors in a limited capacity in certain regions, including the Upper Peninsula.

An order on Monday by the MDHHS is expanding testing and reporting at nursing homes state wide. With these new policies in place, nursing home in low risk regions can begin to open up.

"We are really happy that this will allow us to finally start opening up the facility somewhat so that our residents can have visitors," said Jerry Hubbard, administrator for the Marquette County Medical Care Facility.

The biggest barrier to opening so far, testing. At the Marquette County Medical Care Facility, almost all employees have been tested, and residents will be tested this week.

"If all of these tests come back negative, we can start with visits, but just outside of the building," said Hubbard.

The order requires initial testing before homes can open, and then new tests if a resident or staff member shows symptoms, or a new resident is brought it. Strict social distancing measures remain in effect, meaning any visits at this time will be outdoors.

"Weather permitting, they'll be out in the open, but we also have some covered canopies where if the weather isn't as nice, if it's raining, or not a really nice day, we can still do outside visits," said Hubbard.

Nursing homes in the Upper Peninsula have, for the most part, been spared of high cases and deaths seen downstate, but that doesn't mean staff will begin to take things lightly.

"It's still no contact, so we really want to get to the next phase which allows us for them to have direct contact with their loved ones,” said Hubbard.

Nursing homes could begin accepting visitors as soon as next week. Make sure you call ahead to schedule an appointment, and continue to follow CDC guidelines.

