MDHHS develops resource guide to support family well-being during COVID-19 emergency

The Children’s Services Agency within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has developed the “Family Well-Being Guide,” a new resource with information on how everyone can support children, parents and other caregivers during the COVID-19 emergency.

The guide features practical tips on ways to support vulnerable families. It includes recommended questions to help understand the needs of potentially at-risk caregivers and children. It also provides statewide resources available to families who might have concerns about food, housing, mental health, finances or safety.

“As a community we are all responsible to look out for one another, and to make sure kids and their primary caregivers are healthy, safe and thriving,” said JooYeun Chang, executive director of the Children’s Services Agency. “During a time when face-to-face visits are restricted, we encourage everyone to think about those families you know who are dealing with hardships and could use some extra support before stress and anxiety create a more dire situation.”

Reaching out to lend an ear and help families access available support can go a long way toward keeping families stable and well, Chang said. The Family Well-Being Guide can help frame those conversations.

For additional tips on how to talk to children about COVID-19, read the MDHHS “Communicating with Children During COVID-19” guide or the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) “Talking with Children: Tips for Parents, Caregivers and Teachers During Infectious Disease Outbreaks.”

If you suspect that a child is being abused or neglected, call MDHHS’s 24 hours a day, seven days a week toll-free hotline at 855-444-3911.

Information around the outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

