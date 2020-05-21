MCACA Emergency Relief Fund grants support 176 arts, cultural organizations throughout Michigan

The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs has awarded a total of $502,400 in Emergency Relief Fund grants to 176 nonprofit arts and cultural organizations around Michigan to provide relief from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced today.

MCACA also leveraged $83,834 in funds from Arts Midwest, a nonprofit regional arts organization and partner to MCACA, to award grants to an additional 28 Michigan organizations.

“Today’s Emergency Relief Fund grants are providing immediate support to our state’s arts and cultural organizations as they work to economically recover from the COVID-19 virus,” said MCACA Director Alison Watson. “We’re thankful for the support from our partners at Arts Midwest in assisting these organizations that add so much value to Michigan’s economy and bolster the creative life of our communities. It is vital that we do everything we can to restore economic prosperity for all Michiganders to not only recover economically, but to thrive.”

Through funding provided by the National Endowment for the Arts through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in April, MCACA established the Emergency Relief Funds, making a total of $502,400 in one-time grants to eligible nonprofit arts and cultural organizations, ensuring broad geographic distribution across Michigan. The funds were intended for salary support (full or partial) for one or more employees; fees for artists and/or contractual personnel; and facility costs, such as rent and utilities.

The list of grant recipients by county can be found here, and the overall list can be found here.

U.P. grantees were the Ironwood Downtown Art Place, Calumet Theater Company, Copper Country Community Arts Center, Rabbit Island, Hessel School House, Mackinac Arts Council, Hiawatha Music Nonprofit Corporation, Marquette Regional History Center, The Upper Peninsula Children's Museum, U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, Ontonagon Theater, and Lake Effect Community Arts Center.

“All operational support is vital now, so the ERF grant has a tremendous impact for us. Thanks go to MCACA and MEDC for this assistance,” said Blissfest Music Organization Executive Director Cindy McSurely. “With these funds, we will be able to keep the contractual personnel who we rely on to help develop and book a variety of outreach and performance opportunities that we present for our community.”

“The Jackson Symphony Orchestra is so grateful to receive these funds from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the MEDC. They will allow us to keep our staff employed and continue planning for our upcoming season, in whatever form it takes,” said Jackson Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Executive Director Matthew Aubin. “We know the arts are even more important during times of uncertainty and truly appreciate that the MCACA and the MEDC are helping us continue our work of bringing music to our community.”

To be eligible, applicants had to be a nonprofit arts and cultural organization, have tax-exempt status under Section 501(c) (3) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Services code, and be incorporated and physically located in Michigan.

The applications were reviewed by Council members and staff. To be considered, eligible organizations had to demonstrate the ability to use the funds to secure jobs and keep doors open. The maximum request for funding allowed was $5,000 and there was no match requirement. All of the available funds have been disbursed with today’s grants.

To learn more about MEDC’s COVID-19 response programs and the impact they are having on economic recovery efforts, visit michiganbusiness.org/covid19response. Other resources for businesses across Michigan struggling with economic losses as a result of the COVID-19 virus can be found online at michiganbusiness.org/covid19. The MEDC has also developed a FAQ for Michigan businesses and communities at michiganbusiness.org/covid19-faq.

For those who have questions about the state’s actions to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, please call the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-535-6136 between 8AM – 5PM daily.

About the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs: As the state's government's lead agency charged with developing arts and culture policy and grant-making, MCACA recognizes the need for, and seeks out, a wide variety of public and private sector partners to help fulfill this mission to ensure that every citizen and community in Michigan enjoys the civic, economic and educational benefits of arts and culture.

About Arts Midwest: A nonprofit regional arts organization headquartered in Minneapolis, Arts Midwest serves audiences, arts organizations, and artists throughout the nine states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and beyond. Formed through the merger of the Affiliated State Arts Agencies of the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes Arts Alliance, the organization’s history spans more than 30 years.

About the National Endowment for the Arts: Established by Congress in 1965, the National Endowment for the Arts is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities. Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the Arts Endowment supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America. Visit here to learn more.

About Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC): The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state’s marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community development with the focus on growing Michigan’s economy. For more information on the MEDC and our initiatives, visit www.MichiganBusiness.org. For Pure Michigan® tourism information, your trip begins at www.michigan.org. Join the conversation on: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.