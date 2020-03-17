MBLP Wright Street office still operating, but closed to public; Power company encourages payment by phone, mail

In an effort to mitigate the potential impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our community, The Marquette Board of Light & Power offices will be closed to public foot traffic until further notice.

The Wright Street Office will still be conducting business during normal hours of operation: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by calling 906-228-0311.

Customers who are impacted by COVID-19 — those with a sudden loss of income or medical condition — as well as our vulnerable senior citizens, are encouraged to contact us at 906-228-0311 to discuss payment options. The MBLP will suspend all service disconnects for non-payment and fees associated with those notices until April 15th for both our residential and commercial customers.

More information is available at www.mblp.org/coronavirus-covid-19.

Payments can be made:

 Via phone by calling 906-228-0311 during normal business hours. (Convenience fee is waived for the duration of the office closure.)

 Via our night deposit box to the left of our main entrance.

 Setting up ACH (Automatic Withdrawal) from a checking or savings account. (Call main office to set-up)

 Mailing payments to our Wright St. Office.

Customers of the MBLP will not experience any interruption in service because of this office closure. We are committed to maintaining reliable 24/7 electrical service to Marquette and the surrounding townships in which we serve.

Employee and Customer safety is our number one concern; The Marquette Board of Light & Power will continue to assess and monitor recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials in our state and region. We will continue to rely on their expertise and recommendations to guide our decisions relating to this pandemic.

Updates from the Marquette Board of Light & Power can be found on our website at www.mblp.org/coronavirus-covid-19.