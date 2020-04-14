MAPS releases school nickname survey results

The results are in for a survey conducted by the Marquette Area Public Schools Board of Education for the school nickname.

The Marquette Area Public Schools Board of Education appreciated the public’s participation in its recent survey used to gather input on our high school nickname.

Consumer Connections out of Green Bay, Wisconsin, conducted the survey with the following facts and results:

- 21, 241 surveys mailed out to district registered voters

- 4,799 valid votes received

- 1,607 cards returned undeliverable by USPS due to address changes

- Voting options were randomized

- 59.012 percent supported keeping current nicknames

- 40.988 percent supported seeking a new nickname

MAPS Board of Education and administration personnel says they are currently focused solely on meeting the needs of our students and community in dealing with COVID-19.

The Board will address the results of the survey, as well as a vote bringing closure to the nickname debate, at a later time more appropriate to addressing this matter.

This will be scheduled with adequate notice and conducive to full public participation.

