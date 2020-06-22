MAPS board approves new budget, takes no further action on 'Redmen' nickname

The Marquette Area Public Schools Board of Education decided on Monday not to take any further action at this time on the school nickname.

During the board's monthly meeting, an amendment to the current budget was passed, as well as a budget for the next fiscal year. As of right now, the district isn't anticipating any major cuts, and the 2020-2021 budget reflects that. That is subject to change however with any additional orders from the governor at the end of the month, as well as with the December amendment.

During public comment at the meeting, the board received two letters from community members, requesting that they take action and retire the ‘Redmen’ and ‘Redettes’ nicknames, and adopt a new name. The board took no action, causing one trustee to voice his displeasure.

“I will say that I'm a little disappointed in my inability to get support for even discussing the resolution that was put forth, and to me, it represents another example of a lot of brokenness in a lot of our systems right now,” said trustee Keith Glendon. “I had hoped that we could be an example of not brokenness and at least have some discussion on the record.”

Another trustee, Glenn Sarka argued that any decision on the nickname should be made in person rather that over Zoom. July's meeting is scheduled to take place online again.

