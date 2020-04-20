MAPS School Board holds April meeting

Changes to the Marquette Area Public School’s operations during the coronavirus pandemic were discussed during today’s school board meeting.

Superintendent Bill Saunders reported that online learning practices are now underway in the district. The alternative learning plan will be in effect until June 10, the end of MAPS scheduled school year.

The board also adopted a resolution granting emergency powers to Saunders. This was done due to current social distancing guidelines prohibiting the board to meet. However, this plan does come with some restrictions.

“It does outline that board of education must be updated to all those decisions that are happening. It’s just in lieu of being able to get a board vote,” said Bill Saunders, Superintendent of MAPS.

Also during the meeting, the board discussed possible changes to the budget for next school year, saying state funding could change due to the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order.