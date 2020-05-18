MAPS Board discusses budgets

The Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) Board held a meeting Monday to discuss budgets for both the current fiscal year and next year.

Among items discussed were cuts that have been taken for the current fiscal year to recoup some budget costs. These include putting things like textbook and computer purchases on hold.

"No cuts to any personnel, but things outside of actual personnel to try and recoup and save as much budget as we can in this current fiscal year,” said MAPS Superintendent, Bill Saunders.

By the end of June the board must approve a budget for next year.

However, Saunders says a lot of details remain unknown due to the pandemic.

"We're planning for three different contingencies. We're planning to be back in a traditional format, we're planning to be back potentially for strictly on online learning format, and we're also planning to be back in a hybrid format,” Saunders said.

During the meeting, Saunders also objected to a two percent pay raise for himself.

"I didn't feel it was right to have to make some decisions like cutting textbook purchases and cutting computer purchases and perhaps having a reduced staffing level in our buildings for me to take a raise. It just didn't make sense,” he said.

As the board discusses next year's budget, Saunders says it's too early to know whether other cuts will be made to things like personnel, athletics, and arts.

"We will keep planning for the three contingencies I have laid out,” Saunders said.

