MAPS Board President: Facebook post didn't violate board policy

The president of the Marquette Area Public Schools Board of Education says a social media post by trustee Keith Glendon did not violate board policy.

Wednesday morning on his personal Facebook page, Glendon shared an opinion article written by veteran journalist Chris Hedges. Its cover image was a cartoon depicting President Trump pointing a gun toward a young black man. The shared essay asserts that the crisis America faces is not limited to police violence. The article's image led to criticism of Glendon on social media.

In a statement to TV6 & FOX UP, MAPS Board President Rich Rossway explained why the post doesn't violate board policy:

"Mr. Glendon and all MAPS Board members have played an integral role in the success of our school district. As a diverse board, we work closely with each other to do what is best for our community.

"MAPS Board Policy 0143.1 addresses public expression of Board Members, and gives a great deal of leeway to all board members when expressing personal opinions outside the boundaries of the board. Mr. Glendon in expressing his opinion on a non-board related issue, did not violate this policy."

In a statement to TV6 & FOX UP, Glendon responded to those criticizing his post:

"I'd suggest they simply take the time to read the article and consider its content. It's clear from many of the comments on social media that many didn't even read the piece.

"I can see how the imagery of the article's cover page is disturbing, but I feel the message of the piece is important to consider. I shared that on my personal social media page, not my MAPS-affiliated page. Even elected officials have personal perspectives.

"In terms of the article shared and its message - I believe it was and remains worth sharing and considering in the current social context."