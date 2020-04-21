M-69 work between Crystal Falls, Sagola begins May 4

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $2.3 million to resurface approximately 12 miles of M-69 from River Street in Crystal Falls to M-95 in Sagola and at the M-69/M-95 intersection.

Work will include milling and resurfacing, shoulders, concrete patching, and pavement markings. This project includes one five-year and one three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.

The work is estimated to begin on Monday, May 4, and last through Friday, July 31.

A map of the project area is available on MiDrive.

This work requires a detour to complete concrete pavement repairs at the M-69/M-95 intersection. Starting May 7, westbound M-69 will be detoured on Sagola Avenue to Swan Street, then back to M-69. The detour will be in place for approximately three weeks. Traffic on eastbound M-69 will be maintained using traffic shifts.

This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists. It will also extend the service life of the pavement.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.

