M-64 Gogebic County resurfacing project starts May 26

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $625,000 to resurface about 8.1 miles of M-64 from south of Marenisco to the Michigan/Wisconsin state line in Gogebic County.

Work includes a double-chip seal, crack filling, gravel shoulders, and pavement markings. The project includes a two-year performance warranty.

The project is set to begin on Tuesday, May 26, with an estimated completion of Friday, July 17.

A map of the project area is available on MiDrive.

The work will require single-lane closures with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via traffic regulators.

This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.