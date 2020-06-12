18 mile M-35 detour begins Monday in Marquette County

An M-35 culvert project that starts Monday in Marquette County will require an 18 mile detour through early October.

MDOT says it's spending about $3.2 million to replace two existing culverts on M-35 over the Carp River with a single box culvert and reconstruct a railroad crossing between Marquette County Road 492 and Marquette County Road 480.

Northbound and southbound M-35 will be closed to traffic at the bridge and railroad crossing, with a detour in place beginning Monday. Access will be maintained to businesses and residences along M-35.

Northbound traffic will be detoured east on County Road 480, then north on M-553, then west on US-41. The route will be reversed for southbound traffic. The approximate length of the detour is 18.3 miles. Non-commercial traffic may also seek alternate routes.

The detour was originally slated to end in mid-August, but this is anticipated to be delayed until early October due to supply chain issues and additional precautions related to COVID-19 to protect workers.

MDOT says the existing culverts have reached the end of their service life. The new culvert will be larger than the combined capacity of the two culverts, and the new roadway will be less prone to damage from high water. The overall life expectancy of the new structure is 75 years with routine maintenance.

MDOT says this road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.