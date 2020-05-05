M-35 culvert project restarts May 13 in Marquette County

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is completing work on the $1.2 million project to remove and replace a deteriorated culvert on M-35 over a tributary of O'Neal Creek in Marquette County.

The culvert was installed in 2019 and road work will be completed this year. Work includes guardrail, asphalt approach work, and pavement markings.

Work this year is set to begin on Wednesday, May 13, with estimated completion on Monday, June 15.

The project map is available on MiDrive.

The work will require single-lane closures with one alternating lane of traffic maintained by temporary signals.

This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.