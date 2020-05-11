M-28 culvert repair project starts Tuesday in Chippewa County

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT)-contracted crews are replacing a culvert on the westbound M-28 ramp to northbound I-75.

The ramp will remain closed for the duration of the replacement project. This estimated $40,000 investment is expected to take a week, with work expected to be completed by Tuesday, May 19.

A map of the project area is available on MiDrive.

The ramp is closed today for dewatering. The repair work will require closing the ramp. Westbound M-28 traffic heading for northbound I-75 will be detoured via Mackinac Trail.

This project will replace a failing culvert and prevent excessive water accumulation near the ramp.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.