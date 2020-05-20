M-28 Schoolcraft County bridge repair starts May 27

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest about $311,000 to repair the M-28/M-77 bridge over the Fox River near Seney in Schoolcraft County.

Work includes deck patching, full painting, and scour countermeasures.

This project includes a two-year bridge coating warranty.

Work is set to begin on Wednesday, May 27, with an estimated completion on Friday, September 4.

A map of the project area is available on MiDrive.

This work will require single-lane closures with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via temporary traffic signals.

This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the bridge.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.