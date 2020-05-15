M-28 Munising project, including new roundabout, starts Monday

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the City of Munising will invest about $15.4 million to reconstruct 4.7 miles of M-28 between Brook Street and Commercial Street in Munising and resurface the highway from Commercial Street to east of Christmas.

A shared-use pathway will be constructed along the north side of M-28 from Bayview Drive to the intersection of M-28 and Alger County Road H-58.

A roundabout will be constructed at the M-28/H-58 intersection.

This work is set to begin on Monday, May 18, 2020, with overall estimated completion in summer 2022.

The project also includes upgrades to city infrastructure. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021, with final cleanup in 2022. For more information about the project, please visit the project website. Another map of the project area is available on MiDrive.

The work will require various traffic configurations during different project stages. The initial stage involving construction of the M-28/H-58 roundabout will require a signed detour that's expected to last through early July. Westbound M-28 traffic will stay on M-28. Eastbound M-28 traffic will be detoured onto Superior Street and back to M-28.

Future stages will involve temporary traffic signals.

Updates will be provided prior to traffic shifts.

This project is expected to improve safety and traffic flow in this area.

Learn more about the benefits of roundabouts on the MDOT website.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.